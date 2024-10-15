Titans Power Rankings Remain Ugly
The Tennessee Titans are one of just a handful of teams with just a single win so far this season after losing to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 in Week 6.
The loss cemented the Titans' status as one of the worst teams in the NFL so far this season and prompted a sign that things need to change fast.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr released his weekly power rankings and placed the Titans at No. 27, which is the same spot as a week ago, but there wasn't much of a chance to move down given the futility from the five teams behind them.
The only teams that ranked below the Titans were the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.
Titans quarterback Will Levis once again struggled in the team's Week 6 loss. He has arguably been the root of the team's struggles all season long. Against the Colts, Levis threw for a mere 95 yards on 16 of 27 passing. He threw a touchdown to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but also had an interception to his name.
In the one game the Titans have won so far this season, Levis was injured in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins and didn't play most of the game. Instead, Mason Rudolph stepped in and had one of the best Titans offensive performances in the last several years, scoring 31 points en route to the only Tennessee victory of the season.
As the Titans continue to lose, Levis' spot as the team's starting quarterback will get hotter and the team may begin to realize if it should try and begin positioning itself to draft the best possible replacement early in April's draft.
The Titans will look to move up in the power rankings in Week 7 as they take on the Buffalo Bills.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!