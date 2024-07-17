Titans Predicted to Finish Last in AFC South
The Tennessee Titans finished last place in the AFC South in 2023 with a 6-11 record, and they are hoping to get out of the gutter in 2024.
However, CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell predicts that the Titans will remain in the basement for the upcoming year.
"Tennessee's defense also got a boost in free agency, trading for and then signing two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. His 4.7 yards per pass attempt allowed was the best in the NFL among the 53 players with at least 75 passes thrown their way, to a four-year, $76.4 million contract," Podell writes.
"However, the offensive line and Levis are probably a year or two away from being a strong challenge the rest of the division especially since the Texans (Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry), Colts (Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam, Laiatu Latu) and Jaguars (Joshua Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead and Travon Walker) all have potent pass-rush units that are primed to overwhelm a developing offensive line and quarterback."
The Titans have done the work in the offseason to try and improve, but it remains to be seen if it will translate on the field. The Texans, Colts and Jaguars are teams that could all make some noise this season and they aren't considered rebuilding projects like the Titans, so that could also contribute to Tennessee's last-place prediction.
However, the Titans have a chance to surprise. If Levis and the new-look offense can impress in a new system engineered by head coach Brian Callahan, they will have a chance to give teams a run for their money every Sunday.
In the NFL, if you are competitive, it will give you a shot each week. That's all the Titans need to do in order to stay relevant in the upcoming season. And who knows? They might be able to make enough noise to pull out some upset wins and prove that they shouldn't be considered as a cellar-dweller in the NFL anymore.
