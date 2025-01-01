Titans Predicted to Land Aaron Rodgers, Explosive WR
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of holes to patch this coming NFL offseason, and perhaps none are more important than finding a new quarterback.
While the Titans' easiest path to a franchise quarterback will be selecting one in the NFL Draft, they could also potentially pursue the free-agent mark or trades to discover an answer.
Lately, more and more momentum has been building toward Aaron Rodgers becoming Tennessee's next signal-caller, and if that does happen, the Titans will certainly need to surround him with some more weapons.
Cory Kinnan of Daft on Draft recently put together a mock draft and has Tennessee landing both Rodgers and Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III during the offseason.
"With a ton of needs on an aging roster, the Titans are not in the position to take a quarterback," Kinnan wrote. "This could be a team that gets in the market for Aaron Rodgers, so they get him a target here in Luther Burden III. Not the receiver you expected? He’s my WR1 so why not slot him first in this mock draft?"
Burden is widely viewed as one of the most explosive playmakers in this year's draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in what was actually a down year for him.
Last season, he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores.
The idea of the Titans gambling on Rodgers is a risky one, considering that the 41-year-old has not looked like himself with the New York Jets this year.
Rodgers is also under contract for 2025, so Tennessee would either have to trade for the future Hall-of-Famer or hope that the Jets cut him in order to add him.
It should definitely be an interesting offseason in Music City.
