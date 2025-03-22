Titans Predicted to Make Head-Scratching Trade In Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a franchise quarterback. They tried the Will Levis experiment, which didn't yield the results they would have liked, and they are now reportedly hoping to trade him according to Josina Anderson.
The Titans are largely expected to take quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the latest mock draft from John Kosko of PFF has Tennessee trading the top pick to the New York Giants, who would then take Ward. Kosko predicts that the Titans would receive the No. 3 overall pick, a 2025 third-round pick (No. 65) a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick from the Giants to move down two spots. With the No. 3 pick, Kosko makes another very bold proclamation, saying the Titans will take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart.
"The Titans profit from the Giants’ desperation and take Dart while gaining multiple picks to build out their team over the next two years," Kosko writes. "With the best data profile of any quarterback in this class, Dart has the arm talent, accuracy and athleticism to become a franchise NFL quarterback."
It would certainly be unexpected in both instances from the Titans should this come true. Dart has become a very polarizing prospect in the lead up to the draft - either you love him or you think taking him is as good as throwing the pick away. We'll see how the NFL views him in just over a month.
