Titans Predicted to Pair Cam Ward with Versatile WR Prospect
The Tennessee Titans have made some decent improvements to their offensive side of the ball through this offseason, but the efforts may be far from done entering the draft and the end of this month.
Of course, all signs point to Miami's Cam Ward being the pick for Tennessee at the first pick in the draft, but there's still room for improvement further down the board, especially in an attempt to help surround a rookie quarterback with the best situation in his first year with the team.
Perhaps that starts with adding a receiver once back on the clock in the second round, and in the eyes of ESPN's Field Yates, the perfect fit could be Iowa State's Jayden Higgins –– who he predicts the Titans to select with their 35th pick in their newest mock draft.
The Titans got Cam Ward," Yates wrote. "Now they must provide him with some legit playmakers beyond Calvin Ridley. Higgins could bring size, speed and versatility outside."
The decision in Yates' mock comes as a compelling decision when stacked up against other available talents in the scenario like Luther Burden, Jack Bech, and even teammate Jaylin Noel, but Higgins is far from a poor option to look towards atop the second.
During his last season with the Cyclones, Higgins put together 87 receptions, 1,183 yards, and nine touchdowns within his 13 games played, and as a 6-foot-4 option that can be placed around multiple spots on the field and in various offensive roles, there's a ton to like with his fit in Tennessee, and inevitably, alongside Ward as a helping hand in year one.
And in a wide receiver room housing Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson as the top two targets to note, there's room for a third young, impact player to enter the mix and give this offensive unit a boost. Maybe Higgins could be the ideal pass catcher to fit that mold, but it remains to be seen if the Titans make the fit truly come to fruition.
The Titans will get their draft motions rolling one the events kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!