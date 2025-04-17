Titans Hosting Star RB Prospect
The Tennessee Titans might be looking to add some major firepower to their running back room during this year's draft based on an intriguing reported visit coming to the building.
According to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are hosting Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo for a top-30 visit.
Skattebo was one of the most impactful and dominant options in the backfield across last season at the college level, and now comes into this year's draft class as a compelling option at the next level.
Skattebo finished his 2024 campaign with Arizona State putting together 293 carries, 1,711 yards, and 21 touchdowns during his 13 games suiting up. A truly elite statline across the year, placing him as the nation's second-leading rusher behind projected first-round pick Ashton Jeanty.
If the Titans wanted to add an extra layer of productivity to their offense on the ground, Skattebo presents a strong case to do just that. The Arizona State product has made an appealing case to be one of this year's top backs in the class, and if the fit is right, perhaps Tennessee could be the squad to end up with him.
For Tennessee, though, it might have to result in Skattebo either falling into their laps with one of their two fourth-rounders, or perhaps with a trade into the back end of day two since they have no third-rounders to use at their disposal.
As a projected day two pick and overall top running back prospect, it could be wishful thinking to see the board fall in Tennessee's favor to add another force behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, with league interest spanning wide for Skattebo. Yet, the front office is still doing its due diligence on the 23-year-old, perhaps setting the stage for a marriage to soon come to fruition later this month.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off with the Titans' first-overall pick on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
