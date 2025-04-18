NFL HC Believes Shocking QB is Better Than Titans' Target Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are less than a week away from having the chance to make Cam Ward the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward is widely viewed as the best quarterback in this year's class, and given Tennessee's need to add at the most important position on the field, the Miami signal caller makes sense for the team at No. 1.
However, according to The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, one NFL head coach believes that Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, an expected Day 3 pick, is better than Ward.
"While this certainly doesn't seem to be a commonly-held opinion, the Shough fanbase does seem to be growing as we get closer to the draft," Bleacher Report contributor Adam Wells writes.
"Shough's biggest selling point is arm talent. Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports praised him as "a creative and flexible thrower who can contort his body and arm slot to get the ball off" with the ability to "deliver to all three levels and wins with his timing and ability to change arm angles."
"Ward has also earned high marks for his arm talent, but that's not a trait some of the other top quarterbacks in this year's draft can brag about. Shedeur Sanders has been dinged slightly for having a capable arm, but making it work with touch and accuracy."
Shough will be 26 years old this season, and Ward is three years younger, so that could play into the latter being higher on team's draft boards.
Ward is seen as the best prospect in the class, but this year's quarterback group isn't widely regarded as a strong one, especially compared to 2024 where six signal callers were taken in the first 12 picks.
Ward could emerge as a bust, but the Titans need a quarterback, and he's their best option at this moment in time.
