Titans Projected to Land NFL Draft's Biggest Steal
Everyone is focused on the No. 1 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans, and rightfully so. After all, the decision will alter the course of their franchise.
However, the Titans still have to nail the rest of their NFL Draft picks, and they have plenty of needs to address outside of the quarterback position.
One major area in which Tennessee needs significant help is with its pass rush. While the Titans have solid pass rushers in players like Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons and Arden Key, they amassed a grand total of just 32 sacks in 2024, which ranked near the bottom of the league.
Tennessee needs to find a solution, and while the team does have come cap space to sign some free agents, it may need to swing on a pass rusher in the draft.
Pro Football Network is predicting the Titans to land one heck of a steal in the fourth round, projecting them to select Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch.
Burch may very well be one of the biggest sleepers in this year's draft class.
The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six passes defended.
To say that Burch is disruptive would be putting it lightly. He was one of Oregon's most critical players on either side of the ball this past season, and he probably should be a Day 2 pick.
However, if Burch does fall to the fourth round, there is no question that Tennessee should scoop him up if he is available.
At 6-foot-6 and around 270 pounds, Burch is a mammoth of a human being and would bring an imposing presence to a Titans front seven that sorely needs it.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!