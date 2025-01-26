Titans Projected to Make Shocking NFL Draft Decision
The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the vast majority of people are expecting them to select a quarterback at that spot.
But not everyone is so sure.
Take Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, for example.
In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah is actually predicting the Titans to select Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter.
"My ears perked up when Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick," Jeremiah wrote. "To me, Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position. I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft."
Carter may very well be the best player in this draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
However, while Tennessee could certainly use an elite pass-rushing threat like Carter, it is absolutely not its biggest need.
The Titans have to figure out what they are doing under center, as it has become blatantly obvious that Will Levis is not the answer.
Tennessee could always look to the free-agent market or pursue a trade to solve the issue, but those options aren't overly enticing.
Perhaps the Titans are not exactly in love with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and would prefer to simply bring in the best player available at No. 1, but that is an awfully risky strategy given how difficult it is to find a franchise quarterback.
We'll see what Tennessee decides to do in a few months.
