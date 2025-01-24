Exec Discusses Will Levis' Future with Titans
The Tennessee Titans will have one of the more interesting quarterback dilemmas around the NFL this offseason.
After riding the tumultuous wave led by Will Levis, and later on Mason Rudolph, this team will clearly be looking to upgrade at the position this offseason. The bigger question leans on how it will be done.
With the No. 1 selection in the 2025 draft, the Titans could easily tackle the problem atop the first round by bringing in a name like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Perhaps Tennessee looks towards a veteran on the open market in free agency instead.
Or, as revealed by Titans president Chad Brinker, Will Levis will even have another chance to come in and start for next season.
During an interview with "Ramon, Kayla, and Will" on 104.5 The Zone on Wednesday morning, Brinker had an interesting tidbit to add on how he'll address the team's quarterback position this offseason-- and he didn't rule out the idea of starting Levis.
"It’s the most important position in football. The most important position in sports, really," Brinker said breaking down the quarterback position. "It’s really key we get that right. Obviously, we have Will Levis here. We got to continue to see him develop and grow. He’s gonna get an opportunity to compete for a starting job next year, but at the same time we gotta do our due diligence on that position as well, whether that’s in free agency or the upcoming draft."
Brinker is clearly keeping the door open for a surprising comeback from Levis. But, it could be tougher to expect Tennessee to rally behind him once again after a brutal sophomore campaign.
Levis had far from an appealing outing during his second year at the helm in Tennessee. He finished his age-25 season with a 2-10 record as a starter, posting a 63.1% completion rate on 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns, but struggled with committing turnovers by totaling 12 interceptions and 10 fumbles.
Of course, he's still a young, developing quarterback in the NFL, so some ups and downs are to come with that process. But, if the Titans feel that they can bring in an instant upgrade at the position, depending on if it's from a signing on the open market or by scouting a prospect they can't afford to pass on-- that trigger becomes very easy to pull.
Regardless, the Titans' brass doesn't seem totally out on Levis, but this new front-office regime will look at every option on the board to see the best course of action at quarterback next season. Whether the guy for the job currently lies in the building or outside remains to be seen.
