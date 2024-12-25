Titans Should Pursue Reunion With Former Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans have one of the messiest quarterback situations in the NFL heading into 2025, and there is no clear solution in sight.
Yes, the Titans can draft a quarterback, but some seem to feel that Tennessee will actually address a different position in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.
Is it possible the Titans could roll into 2025 with Will Levis still under center?
If so, Tennessee will need to find a backup, as Mason Rudolph is slated to hit free agency. Rudolph got the start this past weekend, but through three interceptions.
The Titans may be better served finding some better competition for Levis in the meantime (assuming they don't draft a signal-caller), so how about taking a flier on Marcus Mariota?
That would be one heck of a reunion, considering Tennessee selected Mariota with the No. 2 overall pick back in 2015.
Mariota actually had his fair share of moments with the Titans and appeared to be on track to become a good quarterback early on, but injuries—and a dropoff in performance—ended up derailing his tenure in Music City.
But the 31-year-old is unquestionably one of the best backups in the NFL, and there actually is a chance that Mariota could outplay Levis if given the opportunity.
To be clear, Mariota would not be an option for the future. He is too old for that now, and he pretty much is what he is at this point. This would merely be a bridge option for the Titans in the event that they don't roll with a quarterback in April.
Mariota is currently serving as Jayden Daniels' backup with the Washington Commanders and has gone 19-for-26 with 203 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2024.
