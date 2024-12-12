Titans Again Linked to Explosive Playmaker
Earlier this season, it was looking like a slam dunk that the Tennessee Titans would select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But times have changed.
Will Levis has actually been playing some solid football during the second half of the season, which has many wondering if the Titans will give Levis another shot next year.
That would mean Tennessee wouldn't be taking a signal-caller in April (at least not in the first round), which would open up numerous possibilities for the Titans.
What would Tennessee do then? Would it address the offensive line? Would it add another weapon? Would it double down on defense?
Well, Field Yates of ESPN thinks that the Titans will try and add another piece for Levis, predicting Tennessee to select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the seventh overall pick in the draft.
"There have been some recent signs of improvement from Will Levis, though I don't believe a quarterback investment here can be totally discounted for Tennessee," Yates wrote. "But there just isn't a third quarterback after Sanders and Ward that I believe merits consideration this high. Plus, the Titans have to find another wide receiver to complement Calvin Ridley -- the only pass catcher over 400 yards this season -- in this offense."
This isn't the first time the Titans have been linked to McMillan, and it almost certainly won't be the last.
But based on McMillan's collegiate production and the fact that Levis could certainly use more pass-catchers at his disposal, the connection is understandable.
McMillan arrived at Arizona in 2022 and instantly produced, catching 39 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. He then went on to rack up well over 1,000 yards in each of his next two seasons, most recently hauling in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight scores in 2024.
