Titans Coach Leaves Door Open for Another QB Change
The Tennessee Titans opted to bench Will Levis in favor of Mason Rudolph heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, but in the end, it didn't matter.
The Titans lost 38-30, as Rudolph threw three interceptions in the defeat.
After the game, head coach Brian Callahan was asked about the team's quarterback situation heading into Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he refused to commit to a starter, saying that the position is "week to week."
To put it simply, Tennessee's quarterback situation is a disaster right now.
Levis actually provided a glimmer of hope during a somewhat impressive stretch in the middle of the season, but it call came crashing down last week when he threw three picks against the Cincinnati Bengals and was benched mid-game.
Rudolph is really nothing more than a good backup, so he almost certainly isn't auditioning to be the Titans' quarterback of the future.
The question is, what will Tennessee do during the offseason?
Will the Titans start fresh and draft another quarterback? Will they look to acquire one via free agency or trade? Or will they just roll with Levis again and try and put more pieces around him?
Tennessee embarked on a spending spree last offseason, but it obviously has not produced positive results, as the Titans are just 3-12 with the regular season winding down.
The signal-caller position was Tennessee's biggest question mark heading into 2024, and while that remains the most prominent concern going into the offseason, it's also clear that the Titans have plenty of other holes that need to be addressed.
Fortunately, Tennessee is slated to have a decent chunk of cap room to rectify those needs in a few months.
