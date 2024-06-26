Titans QB Can Make Big Leap
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is in the middle of his first full offseason in the pros, and he's an anticipating a big season for him in his second year.
Levis is unquestionably the starting quarterback for the Titans and the keys to the franchise are now officially in his hands. But the team gave Levis some help as he navigates the life of a franchise quarterback.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton named Levis as the 6th-best quarterback who can make the biggest leap in the upcoming season.
"This offseason, Tennessee made wholesale changes to its offensive personnel. It added wideouts Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, running back Tony Pollard and offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry III, Saahdiq Charles and rookie first-rounder JC Latham," Moton writes. "Between DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd at wide receiver and pass-catching tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, Levis has the playmakers to post impressive numbers with his arm."
The five players ahead of Levis on the list are Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) and C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans).
If Levis can utilize the new weapons in the offense, he will look better and improve his numbers. However, that's not all that's changed with the Titans this offseason.
He'll play under coach Brian Callahan, who spent the past five seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. Callahan coordinated one of the league's top offenses during his tenure with the Bengals and now he'll bring his system down to Nashville for Levis to run.
Levis is well-equipped to be the Titans starting quarterback, so it's important for him to take the leap in the right direction. If the Titans and Levis struggle again like they did in the 2023 season, it could be the end for the Kentucky quarterback as the starter in Nashville.
That time could end in the middle of the year if the Titans feel like Mason Rudolph is worth a shot at starting, or it could be the end of the season if Tennessee has a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft that will allow them to draft one of the top collegiate signal-callers coming into the league next year.
