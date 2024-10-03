Titans New DB Making Noise
It's only been four games for Quandre Diggs in a Tennessee Titans uniform, but he is beginning to feel very comfortable in the secondary.
Against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 4 win, Diggs recorded four tackles, which earned him some praise from coach Brian Callahan in a press conference earlier this week.
"He flies around, and he loves playing football," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's a really smart football player, and he's been a really good addition for us at the safety spot."
The Titans signed Diggs back on Aug. 6 in an attempt to boost the team's secondary, which needed a slight upgrade following last season's trade of Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Adding Diggs alongside his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams gave the secondary and defense some notoriety and added some experience for a unit that didn't have much at the end of last season.
There's a reason why the Titans defense has given up the fewest yards in the league so far through four weeks, and Diggs' presence is part of the reason why. The Titans are fortunate to have Diggs as a veteran leader on the back end of the defense.
After coming into training camp late, Diggs appears to really have an understanding of the team's defense and his role within it. His experience as the year goes on will prove to be extremely valuable, as he helps mentor the younger players in helping shape the defense into what it can become. Even though they have performed well over the course of the first four games, there's still a lot of room for growth in the defense as a whole and in Diggs' individual game.
Diggs will take the week off on the bye but will return to practice next week in preparation of facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
