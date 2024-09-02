Former Titans LB Signs with Division Rival
A former member of the Tennessee Titans has a new home.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Houston Texans have signed outside linebacker Rashad Weaver to the practice squad.
Weaver, 26, made the Titans 53-man roster out of training camp. However, after the team claimed former Texans pass rusher Ali Gaye off waivers following the wave of cuts last week, the Titans moved on from Weaver.
Weaver was a fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft, but failed to make a huge impact in his first three seasons in the league.
In his rookie year, Weaver played in just two games, recording minimal stats. In 2022, Weaver began to show some progress and ability to stick around in the NFL with 5.5 sacks to his name. That ranked fourth on the team behind Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons and DeMarcus Walker.
However, in 2023, Weaver's role in the defense was diminished and he spent most of his playing time on special teams.
With Weaver reduced to a special teams role, his placement on the team for the 2024 season was up in the air, especially after the Titans drafted Jaylen Harrell out of Michigan in the seventh round.
The Titans thought there would be enough room on the team for Harrell and Weaver, but after they brought Gaye in, it came at the expense of the fourth-year pro.
Now, Weaver has ironically swapped placements with Gaye from the Titans' 53-man roster to the Texans practice squad.
There's always a chance Weaver can be elevated to the 53-man roster barring injuries, and there's an opportunity for him to face his former team in November for Week 12 down in Houston or in January for the final game of the season in Week 18 up in Nashville.
