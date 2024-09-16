Titans RB Escapes Serious Injury
The Tennessee Titans offense took a hit in Week 2 when running back Tyjae Spears left the game with an ankle injury.
But luckily for the Titans, Spears appears to be okay. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Spears has "nothing major," which helps his chances of playing in the team's next game against the Green Bay Packers.
According to coach Brian Callahan, Spears is "day-to-day" and could end up practicing later in the week.
Spears finished the game with six carries for 20 yards and two catches for 11 yards through the air. It was still a significant second compared to Tony Pollard, the starting running back, which contradicted what Callahan had wanted earlier in the week.
"Tony [Pollard] ran the ball, and he was doing a nice job,"Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt last week. "But I'd like to get more for Tyjae [Spears]. I'd like him to get rolling a little bit more. We can make that division of labor probably a little closer to equal. … I regret that part of it."
Often times, plans change from before the game, and the injury Spears suffered could easily have played a role behind the uneven split for the second week in a row. Pollard ran the ball 17 times for 62 yards while catching five passes for 40 yards.
As the season goes on, Spears is expected to have a bigger role in the offense as he eats some carries and touches from Pollard. However, this ankle injury may stunt some of that growth as the Titans throw some caution in the wind with Spears.
Spears and the Titans are getting ready to face off against the Green Bay Packers this week in hopes of grabbing their first win of the season.
