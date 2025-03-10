Titans Re-Sign Veteran CB
The Tennessee Titans are securing their cornerback depth as the free agency craziness around the league continues.
Tennessee announced that it has agreed to terms on a new deal with cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. after completing his first season with the Titans.
Baker Jr. originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 before eventually joining the Indianapolis Colts, who he played in three games for as a rookie that season.
Baker Jr. had the best season of his young career in 2024 with Tennessee. He started nine of 17 games while posting 40 total tackles and five pass breakups.
In November, Baker Jr. said his goal is to be the best cornerback in the NFL.
"At first, man, I was coming in and be a special teams guy," Baker Jr. said. "You gotta learn as much as I can. But then, you know, when the opportunity opened up, I'm like, okay, hold it down for the other guys. And they returned. But then it turned into me having another mindset of like, all right, I'm really here to make plays at this point, so let's make it hard for anybody else in the league. And now my only goal is just be the best corner in the league."
