Titans' Aaron Rodgers Odds Going in Different Direction
The Tennessee Titans may not be the future home for three-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers after all.
After finding his way into the mix as a potential pickup for the Titans during the beginning stages of this offseason, it seems another team has elevated themselves as the favorites to land the veteran signal caller for 2025.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Giants have now surged to the front of the pack as the favorites to land Rodgers, jumping from the +1200 odds he held on February 12th, to now being -150 to make the pairing happen.
As the Titans have dove deeper into their pre-draft scouting processes, the chatter surrounding Cam Ward potentially being the selection of choice at the top spot has risen. Consequently, the odds of Rodgers being the aspired quarterback pickup for the Titans dwindles as a result.
Last season, Rodgers started in each of the New York Jets' 17 contests en route to a bit of a turbulent campaign, one where he posted 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 picks to lead the way to a 5-12 regular season record. Following the year, the team announced they would be parting ways with their veteran signal-caller for 2025, now positioning him to join the third team of his NFL career.
There's still some outlying appeal with a fit between him and Tennessee's offense, but the stage could be set for both sides to go in different directions.
As the new league year finally opens on Wednesday, March 12, the Titans will likely begin to uncover more answers for what's to come over the course of this offseason, especially revolving around the future of their quarterback situation.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!