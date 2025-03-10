Titans Targeting Steelers Pro Bowl QB
The Tennessee Titans have drawn some connections to an interesting potential answer for their quarterback questions of this offseason.
According to a report from SNY reporter Connor Hughes, the Titans are among teams interested in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency.
Amid the Steelers' foggy plans for the outlook of their quarterback position for next season, it could effectively put Wilson in the sights of the Titans as his next home. The 36-year-old proved worthy of a starting quarterback role throughout his previous campaign in Pittsburgh, and now Tennessee could be the next team interested in giving him that opportunity for 2025.
During his showing through the 2024 season, Wilson appeared in 11 starts for the Steelers en route to putting up 2,482 passing yards, a 63.7% completion rate, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
An addition of Wilson doesn't jump off the page as a long-term solution at the position, and there's no guarantee he would even be filed in to start during Week 1 of the season for Tennessee. However, as an experienced and tested veteran in the locker room who could be either a bridge quarterback or mentor for an incoming rookie signal caller like Cam Ward, there's some appeal to be had with his fit on the Titans roster.
Time will tell if the two sides will make it come to fruition as a part of an already wild quarterback carousel across the beginning stages of this offseason, but it's clear the concept is starting to gain some traction within the Titans' brass.
