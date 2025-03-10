Titans Hosting Florida DT for Draft Visit
The Tennessee Titans are showing some interest in adding to the defensive trenches in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Titans are set to host Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson for a Top-30 visit. The Haynesville, LA played his first three seasons of college ball at Memphis on the other side of the state from Nashville. He then spent the past two seasons in Gainesville with the Gators.
"The Tennessee Titans will host Florida iDL Cam Jackson for a 30 visit, a source confirmed," Fowler tweeted. "Powerful interior presence had an excellent Senior Bowl week and remains another name to know in a loaded DL class."
Jackson is projected by many sites as a late-round pick, potentially in the seventh round. Despite these projections, he could provide tons of upside, NFL.com's scouting report says Jackson has "freakish size" at 6-6, 328 pounds.
"When he’s allowed to swap paint and focus on smaller areas of containment, he’s a tough out," NFL.com's scouting report reads. "He gets knocked off his spot more than he should, but better block take-on and technique should create better consistency. Jackson has freakish size and is a more enticing prospect when tape flashes are prioritized in the evaluation process."
During his two seasons at Florida, Jackson had 69 total tackles (32 solo), two sacks and four pass breakups. At Memphis, he had 51 total tackles (25 solo), 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup.
The Titans could potentially select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 1 overall pick or later if they decide to trade down. Adding Carter and an experienced player like Jackson will bring more talent to a defensive front that already features guys like defensive tackles Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Keondre Coburn along with linebackers Arden Key and Kenneth Murray.
