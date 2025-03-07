All Titans

Titans Cut Pro Bowler Harold Landry III

The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye to their longest-tenured player.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates the fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) celebrates the fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are making a huge move right before the start of the legal tampering period in free agency.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are cutting linebacker Harold Landry III.

Landry, who turns 29 in June, was the longest-tenured member of the Titans, who chose him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With Landry gone, the title for the longest-tenured Titans player goes to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Landry played and started in all 17 games for the Titans this season, logging 71 tackles and a team-high nine sacks.

Landry had just two years left on his five-year deal that he signed with the Titans in 2022, but Tennessee felt that he wasn't playing up to the value of the contract.

The Titans sought a potential trade for Landry on the open market. However, they were unsuccessful, resulting in a release before free agency is set to begin next week.

Now that he has been released, Landry gets a head start in free agency and could look to sign with any of the other 31 teams in the league.


Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News