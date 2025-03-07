Titans Cut Pro Bowler Harold Landry III
The Tennessee Titans are making a huge move right before the start of the legal tampering period in free agency.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are cutting linebacker Harold Landry III.
Landry, who turns 29 in June, was the longest-tenured member of the Titans, who chose him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
With Landry gone, the title for the longest-tenured Titans player goes to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Landry played and started in all 17 games for the Titans this season, logging 71 tackles and a team-high nine sacks.
Landry had just two years left on his five-year deal that he signed with the Titans in 2022, but Tennessee felt that he wasn't playing up to the value of the contract.
The Titans sought a potential trade for Landry on the open market. However, they were unsuccessful, resulting in a release before free agency is set to begin next week.
Now that he has been released, Landry gets a head start in free agency and could look to sign with any of the other 31 teams in the league.
