Titans Re-Sign Veteran DT
The Tennessee Titans are securing some key depth on their defensive line as free agency frenzy continues around the NFL.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are re-signing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a one-year worth up to $7.5 million. He was set to hit free agency after his one-year deal with Tennessee was up.
"Source: Titans DT Sebastian Joseph Day is signing back with the Titans on a one-year deal worth up $7.5M with $5M guaranteed deal in a deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare," Rapoport tweeted.
During his first year with the Titans this past season, Joseph-Day appeared in all 17 games. He tallied 44 total tackles (18 solo), 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup. He had a sack in the Week 1 loss on the road to the Chicago Bears before registering another a few weeks later in a 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins, which marked Tennessee's first win of the season.
Joseph-Day won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. He used that to secure a three-year, $24 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers the following offseason. However, he was waived after two years with the Chargers, leading to a stint with the San Francisco 49ers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!