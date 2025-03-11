Titans Re-Sign Veteran Safety
The Tennessee Titans have added multiple veterans on both sides of the ball since the legal tampering period began.
The biggest splash thus far for Tennessee has been the addition of former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore, who the Titans have agreed to terms with on a four-year deal worth $82 million. Tennessee also added former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton and re-signed defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day. Now, the Titans have brought back another one of their own.
Tennessee has agreed to a deal with safety Mike Brown to keep him with the Titans. He appeared in all 17 games a season ago, totaling 49 tackles.
Brown went undrafted in 2022 before ending up on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. The Titans signed him in January 2023, and he has been part of the organization ever since.
2024 was by far Brown's most productive season, becoming a more consistent contributor on defense, playing 37 percent of snaps compared to just 18 percent in 2023. He is one of the Titans' top special teamers, as well, playing in 80 percent of special teams snaps in 2024.
Keeping a utility player like Brown around is a good move for the Titans that doesn't cost them a ton of money. Now, fans will continue to wait and see what they do at the quarterback position, and when they decide to do so, as well.
