Titans HC May Have Hinted at Dan Moore Signing
The Tennessee Titans made a bold move on the first day of free agency when they signed offensive tackle Dan Moore away from the Pittsburgh Steelers to a four-year, $82 million deal.
The move was a bit of a surprise considering the fact that the Titans had been looking for right tackles, but Moore has exclusively played on the left side throughout his first four years in the NFL.
However, for those paying close attention, they may have already figured out that left tackles were also on their radar.
"I wouldn't box ourself in to not signing a good player because we have a guy at LT," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at the NFL Scouting Combine via ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
"How do we find the best 2 tackles we can find? If we have to move him, we'll move him."
The plan for the Titans is to keep Moore at left tackle and move last year's No. 7 overall pick JC Latham to the right side, where he played while at Alabama.
The Titans viewed Latham as a left tackle when evaluating him in the draft process, and there's reason to believe he could go back there at some point during the season, especially if Moore goes down with an injury.
However, Moore was attainable for the Titans, and the team didn't pass him up because he wasn't a right tackle.
The moves show that the Titans aren't afraid to shake things up, and rightfully so. Teams can only go so far doing the same thing after winning three games in a season, so change should be welcomed no matter how it's sliced.
Ultimately, the Titans are looking to build the best team possible, and signing Moore helps the team achieve that goal.
