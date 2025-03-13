Titans Receive Glowing Review for Major Free Agency Move
The Tennessee Titans have done significant work in building up their offensive line to kick off this offseason.
Their first move was a big one: bringing in Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle, Dan Moore Jr., on a four-year, $82 million deal to hold down the left side of the line while moving J.C. Latham to his natural position of right tackle.
However, Tennessee followed that up by adding another veteran onboard, Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler, to a one-year, $9 million contract. It's not a move that's generated as many headlines as Moore managed, but it's an addition that's still generated some positive feelings for the future of the Titans' offensive line.
ESPN's Seth Walder was a fan of the Titans' acquisition, grading Tennessee's move as an A, largely thanks to his elite ability in pass protection.
"There's no question that Zeitler is old; he just turned 35. But he also is the best pass protector in this free agent guard class. And offensive linemen age much better than players at most other positions. Zeitler ranked sixth in pass block win rate (94%) last season after ranking 12th the season before in Baltimore and 11th the season before that. That's reliability! His run block win rate (72%) was a little above average... I like what Tennessee is doing for its offensive line, especially if it drafts Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in April. The Titans are prioritizing getting his protection right and doing a very good job of it."
Zeitler isn't a long-term fit for Tennessee. In fact, it could be within the realm of possibilities the long-time league veteran calls it a career after his upcoming age-35 season, but in an effort to add a plug-and-play interior lineman to help whoever's under center, this is a strong move for the Titans.
Not only does his addition not break the bank at under $10 million, but it adds a consistent veteran contributor into the mix to even out this young offensive line holding appealing potential.
It may not be long until the Titans are tasked to address their interior offensive line again, but for now, this five-man unit upfront should be on the upward trend for 2025.
