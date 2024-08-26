Titans Release Nine Players
The Tennessee Titans have to shrink their roster from 90 to 53 by tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT, and they have started with a wave of nine cuts.
The team announced that it has cut offensive lineman Brian Dooley, cornerback Tay Gowan, linebackers Mikel Jones and Thomas Rush, wide receivers Sam Schnee and Tre'Shaun Harrison, tight end Steven Stilianos and punter Ty Zentner.
None of these transactions are particularly shocking as nobody above was high on the depth chart and expecting to be part of the 53-man roster to begin with.
Zentner's departure officially confirms that Ryan Stonehouse has won the starting punter job.
Domann and Harrison both were waived with an injury designation. This means that they can be claimed by any team, but if they go unclaimed, they will revert back to the Titans injured reserve.
Jones was a recent signee in training camp after Garret Wallow was placed on injured reserve himself with a torn pectoral muscle. Perhaps he could be seen on the team's practice squad given how limited of time he had with the Titans to begin with.
As for Dooley, Gowan, Rush, Schnee and Stilianos, each of them still have a chance to be claimed, but chances are that they will become free agents and could sign with the Titans practice squad if they receive an invitation.
The Titans roster now stands at 80 with the nine cuts and the one injured reserve move for linebacker Chance Campbell, who left yesterday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints with a torn ACL. The Titans could narrow their roster beyond 53 in order to add on some players cut by teams around the league.
The Titans will have to make around 30 more cuts between now the deadline, which is set for tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.
