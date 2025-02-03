Titans Reveal Offensive Play-Caller for 2025
The Tennessee Titans will be under the same regime on the offensive side of the ball for the 2025 season.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan has revealed he will continue to call plays for his second season on the sidelines.
“I anticipate seeing myself calling plays and doing that part of the operation because it is the part that I enjoy quite a bit, and I love game days calling plays,” Callahan said.“But if it makes us a better football team and I need to devote my resources elsewhere, I'm always open to those thought processes. But right now, no, I don't anticipate that changing.”
It's not a shock to see Callahan retain his role on the staff, considering a substantial reason of his initial hiring in Tennessee was due to his offensive mind brought in from the Cincinnati Bengals. However, another year under his lead on that side of the ball may lead to observers pulling out the magnifying glass on how this unit looks for 2025.
The Titans had far from an effective campaign on the offensive end in 2024, as they ranked 26th in the league for yards and 27th in total points. A bit of that could be attributed to the personnel and situation at quarterback, but nonetheless, progression will be expected on that side during Callahan's second year on the job.
If things don't shift in the right direction, it at least seems that Callahan would be open to changing the landscape of the coaching staff. But for now, expect the head coach to continue running the ship for the foreseeable future.
