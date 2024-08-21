Titans Reveal Plan vs. Saints
The Tennessee Titans are about to embark on their final preseason game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
The Titans have looked different in their first two games, playing the starters one quarter (two series) in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers. However, most of the starters sat in the team's win on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks after two days of joint practices with them.
Now, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are looking to play their starters for "a few series" regardless of what the Saints end up doing.
This means we will likely see second-year quarterback Will Levis draw the start in the Big Easy, giving him one last chance to get some live game reps in before the season starts in two weeks.
Levis has appeared to have a good training camp, and when he played in the preseason opener against the 49ers, he led a pair of touchdown drives, proving that he can run the offense efficiently.
There is some risk in running the starters out in the final preseason game as injury is always on the table of possibilities. There used to not be a buffer week between the preseason and regular season, so that's why most teams had their backups in for the final game. However, in recent years, that has changed and more teams have been willing to play their starters in the preseason finale.
The Titans hope that by playing the starters, they can give them enough run to feel confident going into the team's Week 1 contest, which will be a tricky game against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on the road. Kickoff for that game is set for 12 noon CT at Soldier Field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!