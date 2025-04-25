Titans Rival Trades Up in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans didn't surprise many at the start of the NFL Draft by taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, but plans began to change immediately afterwards.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars are trading up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the draft with the Cleveland Browns.
Here's a full look at the trade details, per Schefter:
Browns are trading the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars. The Jaguars are trading the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and their 2026 first-round pick to the Browns.
The Jaguars used the pick to take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who played both cornerback and wide receiver at an elite level at Colorado.
The move now puts the top two picks in the draft in the AFC South. Ward and Hunter will now face off against each other twice per year for the foreseeable future.
The Titans and Jaguars' games next season will be scheduled some time within the next month or so.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!