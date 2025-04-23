Cam Ward Praises Titans Front Office
The Tennessee Titans are about to make Cam Ward the future of their franchise with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Ward will now become the face of the Titans, which can be a pretty daunting role for anyone, let alone a rookie coming into the league.
Ward shared his gratitude and excitement about the possibility of playing for the Titans in a recent media availability session with team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I got a chance to learn more about (the Titans) personally over the last couple of months, and I am excited to hopefully hear my name called first, to go to a good organization like that," Ward said at an NFLPlay60 via Wyatt.
"They have a great owner, a great GM, great assistant GM, great president. The team there, they have a pretty elite team, in my opinion – they don't get enough credit on paper for what they really are. So, if I am there, I know it will turn out good."
Ward was able to meet "Miss Amy" Strunk, and he had nothing but kind things to say about her.
"It was really good, meeting Miss Amy for the first time," Ward said via Wyatt.
"Getting a chance to actually put a face with a name, hear about where she's from, her dad (founder and long-time owner Bud Adams), what they were back in Houston when they had the Oilers. It's a good organization."
The Titans have a long history, and now Ward has the opportunity to take the pen and write this next chapter for the organization, which Tennessee hopes ends in a Super Bowl victory for the first time since the franchise was founded in 1960.
The NFL Draft is set to start at 7 p.m. CT.
