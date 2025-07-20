Titans Rookie Taking Cues From T.J. Watt
On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league by signing a three-year, $123 million extension ($41 million per year) to remain in the Steel City through the 2028 season. Watt, a former Defensive Player of the Year who has 108 sacks in eight seasons, is one of the most dominant defenders in the league at his best and more than worthy of this massive pay day.
So, it's safe to say that Tennessee Titans rookie edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo picked a good player to model his game after.
During an appearance on Friday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Oladejo, the No. 52 overall pick out of UCLA, revealed that he's been watching Watt extensively this offseason and shared some of his key takeaways.
"I keep watching his film consistently," Oladejo said. "You just see a relentless instinct of his game. He throws his move and he believes it's gonna happen, and it happens. On top of that, the effort he plays with, the motor, something I want to imitate."
Last season, Oladejo transitioned from an off-ball linebacker to more of an edge rusher and made a solid first impression with 4.5 sacks on the season. He was able to stand out during the pre-draft process due to his size (6-foot-3, 259 pounds), high motor and hard-hitting ability.
Though Oladejo is still new to playing edge rusher, the Titans believe he can bring a big boost to a pass rush that had the third-fewest sacks in the NFL last season.
"Femi is a tough, physical kid that really just started playing outside backer the fourth game of the season this year – he was playing MIKE before," general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters at the NFL Draft in April. "So, he is developing as a pass rusher, so I think he has a lot of upside there as well. But I tell you what, he can set the edge, is physical, is violent and the kid loves football, too – that was a big part of it."
