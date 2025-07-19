Titans May Sign Veteran OL
The Tennessee Titans have a massive offensive line room in terms of size and spots on the roster.
The Titans are carrying 16 offensive linemen into training camp with them, but they won't have spots on the 53-man roster for all of them. Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler and JC Latham will be the starters, but the backup spots are up for grabs.
Titans Wire contributor Mark Mihalko thinks Blake Hance, Jackson Slater, Corey Levin and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson will make up the second unit, but he doesn't rule out the idea of signing a veteran in free agency.
"While the Titans’ starters are rather clear-cut, the battle for the depth positions is wide open. Hance, Slater, and Levin all have the inside track and should stick," Mihalko wrote.
"Behind them, there are multiple battles to be won with solid performances in camp. Crenshaw-Dickson was a priority undrafted rookie with some upside. This is definitely an area that could see a late roster addition, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tennessee add a veteran to the mix."
The Titans are also dealing with the uncertainty of Cushenberry's availability at the start of the season. Cushenberry tore his Achilles tendon in Week 9 of last season and he has spent the entirety of the offseason recovering from that injury. He still might not be ready for the start of the season.
If Cushenberry isn't ready for the start of the year, he will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. That will keep him out for the first six games. It would likely mean Levin or Slater is promoted to the starting lineup, while a player like Sam Mustipher is promoted to the 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!