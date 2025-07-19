Titans Need L'Jarius Sneed Resurgence
The Tennessee Titans traded for Kansas City Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed hoping he would be their new shutdown cornerback.
Instead, Sneed played in just five games for the Titans in his first season in Nashville after suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the year.
Now into his second season, the Titans need Sneed to be the player they traded for and signed to a massive contract.
"The Titans acquired Sneed via trade last offseason but didn't get a lot of playing time or production out of the former Chiefs star. Sneed was slowed with injuries, and the team eventually shut him down," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"Now, the team is banking on Sneed returning to form in his second season in Tennessee. Sneed didn't practice this offseason, but he spent a lot of time at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. When Sneed was in town and working, he was locked in, and in a good place, as he worked to get himself back to good health."
"The team will continue to manage Sneed, hoping for a payoff this fall. Sneed will have to prove himself once again, however, starting in camp. If he avoids the PUP list at the start, that would be a good start."
Sneed has shown signs of progress, but training camp will reveal a lot as to where his progress is at.
If Sneed is able to be a big part of the Titans defense this season, it will be a massive win for the team. If not, the Titans defense will likely struggle once again, and another year of under .500 football will likely be on the horizon.
The Titans will report to training camp on Tuesday before practice begins the next day.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!