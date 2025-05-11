Titans Rookie Teammates Praise Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going through his first NFL offseason, but he'll have a chance to experience first-time feelings alongside some of his fellow rookies also dipping their toes in the water.
The Titans drafted three pass-catchers in the fourth round to aid Ward — Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm and Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor — and the former Miami quarterback knows how important it is to develop chemistry with them.
"It is me more opening up to my new teammates," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "Them getting a chance to know me. I already know X [former Miami and current Titans teammate Xavier Restrepo] and have a connection with him. I got to connect pieces with my other guys."
Ward is using the time wisely and getting to build rapport with his rookie receivers.
"Cam's been great working with us receivers," Dike said via Davenport. "He's a really good leader and has that presence on the field and throws the ball really well."
The same sentiment was shared with Helm, who could challenge as the starting tight end this year or next.
"He's just a great leader," Helm said. "Super easy to talk to, super easy to connect with, super easy to communicate with on the field."
Not only is Ward working with his receivers on communication and connection, but he's getting a few passes in as well. Ayomanor spoke about how it feels to catch passes from the No. 1 overall pick.
"You've just got to get it while it's hot, so if there's something wrong with the rep, you just have to run it back and get it right," Ayomanor said. "He gets the ball out really fast, which is great and something I have to get used to."
The Titans rookies will return to the facility later this month for OTA's.
