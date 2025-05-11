All Titans

Titans Connected to Compelling Super Bowl Champion

The Tennessee Titans have been linked to a very intriguing defensive back option who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans tried to address their cornerback situation last offseason, landing both L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency.

However, Sneed struggled in five games before hitting the injured reserve list and now has some legal issues clouding his future. Meanwhile, Awuzie just signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans didn't repair the problem on the free-agent market, and they also didn't select any cornerbacks in the NFL Draft.

That leaves a rather gaping hole for Tennessee at the position, even if Sneed returns healthy and is able to play all 17 games next season. As result, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus is suggesting the Titans target a former Super Bowl champion still available on the open market.

"With Sneed now facing legal troubles, finding stability at cornerback is paramount for the Titans, who ran the highest rate of quarters coverage (21.9%) in the NFL last season," Cameron wrote. "Targeting a veteran in Kendall Fuller would be a savvy move, as he posted a 76.0 PFF coverage grade or better during his time in Washington’s quarters-heavy scheme."

Fuller spent the 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, playing in 11 games and registering 50 tackles and seven passes defended before being released shortly after the season.

The 30-year-old won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs back during the 2019-20 season and played a significant role before truly blossoming during his second stint with the Commanders between 2020 and 2023.

Fuller may no longer be the same player he was during his peak, but he remains a viable depth option for a team like Tennessee, which is currently employing Jarvis Brownlee and Darrell Baker behind Sneed at the position.

The Virginia Tech product could surely be had on a cheap one-year deal.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

