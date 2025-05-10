Jayden Daniels Gives Titans' Cam Ward Advice
If Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward wants to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, he will have quite the challenge with Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan among others trying to clinch the honor.
Ward will also have tough footsteps to follow in Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had a historic season while winning the award and leading his team to its first playoff win in 19 years and an NFC Championship Game appearance.
Daniels spoke kindly of Ward and offered some advice to him going into his first season with the Titans.
"Have fun. Just have fun. Everybody's experience is going to be different. Obviously, attack the week as much as possible. But just go out there and have fun, enjoy playing the game that you've played since you were a kid," Daniels said via Yahoo! Sports reporter Jori Epstein h/t Bleacher Report contributor Zach Bachar.
Daniels' cool, calm and collected nature was well-received by the Commanders last season, and Ward has the potential to operate like that with the Titans. Daniels was incredibly poised and ready for the moment, likely due to his five years of starting experience at the collegiate level. Ward, like Daniels, also started in college for five seasons: two at Incarnate Word, two at Washington State, and one at Miami.
Ward doesn't necessarily have to match Daniels' production, but he does need to be composed like him on and off the field to help lift the Titans out of their rebuild.
If he can do that, he can set a baseline for progress that will put the Titans on a path towards getting out of the basement in the AFC South standings for the future.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!