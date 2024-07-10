Titans RB Could Be Next Breakout Star
The Tennessee Titans no longer employ Derrick Henry in the backfield, which means it's time for Tyjae Spears to shine.
Spears, 23, played all 17 games as a rookie backup to Henry, running the ball 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown. Now that he will compete for the top spot on the depth chart with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards believes Spears can enjoy a breakout season in 2024.
"Spears spent most of last season backing up a running back literally and figuratively bigger than life in Nashville. He finished just shy of 500 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards," Edwards writes. "The team drafted J.C. Latham No. 7 overall and then hired renowned offensive line coach Bill Callahan to guide the unit. The Tulane product finished fourth in tackle avoidance rate among running backs with at least 100 carries last season (26.0%), according to TruMedia."
The Titans have historically had a good offensive line for running backs, but the addition of Latham should fortify that even further.
The only thing holding Spears back from absolutely taking off is the addition of Pollard, who was signed to a three-year deal earlier in the offseason. Pollard is coming off two 1,000-yard seasons with the Cowboys and could very well end up as the feature back for the Titans, especially considering the team has a brand new system to learn.
However, the Titans will certainly give Spears a chance to be the RB1 in the offense after the promise he showed in his rookie season.
The likelihood is that the two teammates will start the season with a by-committee approach. However, given their similar styles and builds, chances are that one of them will eventually emerge as the top running back. If Spears continues along the trajectory that he's been on, there's no reason why he shouldn't be the one to eventually get the bulk of the carries in Tennessee.
Spears and the Titans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 23.
