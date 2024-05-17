Titans Schedule Release Video Among NFL's Best
The award-winning Tennessee Titans social media team is at it again.
After their iconic 2023 schedule release video went viral asking people on Broadway to identify logos of the Titans' opponents, they adopted a similar approach this season, and their success has continued for 2024.
In the video, the Titans invited "Red Stallions girl," who went viral for identifying the Atlanta Falcons' logo as the "Red Stallions" to ask Broadway-goers to name the logos again for the upcoming season.
Out of all 32 schedule release videos, the Titans currently have the second-most likes and views on X (formerly known as Twitter). The only team that has more engagement is the Los Angeles Chargers, who used the video game "The Sims" to release their schedule.
As of the publication of this article, the Chargers' video has over 36 million views and counting. However, the Titans come easily in second place with 4.6 million views and counting, along with 25,000 likes.
Here's a look at the Titans schedule:
Week 1: Sunday 9/8 at Chicago Noon FOX
Week 2:Sunday 9/15 N.Y. JETS Noon CBS
Week 3: Sunday 9/22 GREEN BAY Noon FOX
Week 4: Monday 9/30 at Miami 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Week 5: Sunday 10/6 BYE
Week 6: Sunday 10/13 INDIANAPOLIS Noon* CBS
Week 7: Sunday 10/20 at Buffalo Noon* CBS
Week 8: Sunday 10/27 at Detroit Noon* FOX
Week 9: Sunday 11/3 NEW ENGLAND Noon* FOX
Week 10: Sunday 11/10 at L.A. Chargers 3:05 p.m.* FOX
Week 11: Sunday 11/17 MINNESOTA Noon* CBS
Wek 12: Sunday 11/24 at Houston Noon* CBS
Week 13: Sunday 12/1 at Washington Noon* CBS
Week 14: Sunday 12/8 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS
Week 15: Sunday 12/15 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX
Week 16: Sunday 12/22 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS
Week 17: Sunday 12/29 at Jacksonville Noon* CBS
Week 18:Sat/Sun 1/4 or 5 HOUSTON TBD
*subject to change
