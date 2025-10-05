Titans LB Suffers Injury vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. is being evaluated by the team's medical staff after suffering a forearm injury in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Williams likely suffered the injury while making a tackle on Cardinals return specialist Zonovan Knight, who returned a kickoff during the second quarter. Williams was competing for a starting job on defense during training camp, but he ultimately lost the job to Cedric Gray.
Williams was viewed as a potential breakout star for the Titans during training camp.
"It’s been the James Williams show ever since camp began. Alongside LB Cody Barton, the established primary backer in this room, Williams came into the summer in an apparent competition with the likes of Cedric Gray and Anfernee Orji," A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze wrote during training camp.
"But so far, his coaches have treated him like their undisputed preference. It makes sense, considering his impressive length, coverage ability as a former safety, and decisive downhill trigger. Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson remarked this week on how much Williams has grown up between Year 1 and Year 2 in the NFL."
Williams, 22, has only appeared on special teams so far this season for the Titans but he had not recorded a tackle prior to Week 5. He had two in the first half against the Cardinals as the Titans are getting romped.
The Titans are going to have to put in a lot of work in the second half if they want to get their first win of the season against the Cardinals. Going into the locker room, the Titans trail 21-6 after three touchdown drives from the Cardinals.
Arizona scored on its opening drive with a 1-yard rush from backup running back Michael Carter. Kyler Murray also ran the ball in on his own from 12 yards out, while the aforementioned Knight added a 1-yard run of his own on the scoreboard.
The Titans responded with a pair of field goals, avoiding a shutout for a second straight week, but it isn't enough to get back into the game. The Titans will have to do more when they get the ball back in the third quarter.
