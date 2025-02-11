Titans Select Elite QB-WR Duo in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans face a tough decision with the No. 1 overall pick, as they could select a defensive star or a potential franchise quarterback.
In a recent three-round mock draft from NFL.com, Tennessee is predicted to do the latter. The site has the Titans selecting Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the top pick instead of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter.
And in order to make life just a bit easier for Ward, the Titans select Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo in the second round at No. 35 overall. Restrepo played just one season with Ward this past year but the familiarity they developed could go a long way if Tennessee were to make this move in real life.
During his five-year career at Miami, Restrepo played in 51 games while tallying 200 catches for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns. The best season of his college career came with Ward at quarterback, as Restrepo finished 2024 with career-high marks in receiving yards (1,127) and receiving touchdowns (11) on 69 catches.
As for Ward, he's already received praise from Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who talked about both him and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
"I really enjoyed meeting Shedeur," Callahan said. "The person is a really fun guy to talk to. He's really sharp. You can see all of the things –– the maturity part of it is pretty impressive. Have not gotten a chance to meet Cam yet. But, as far as the tape and all that stuff, they both do really good things on tape. They're in the discussion for a reason. They are the best quarterbacks that are coming out in that class. You could maybe put one or two other guys in the mix, but those guys are to be the best two. So, we've got to keep finding out more about them."
The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
