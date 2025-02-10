Titans Receive Humbling Evaluation Ahead of NFL Offseason
The Tennessee Titans have a busy set of months ahead of them with the NFL offseason now officially underway.
Looking at the current state of Tennessee, it's a team that might have a bit of catching up to do compared to the rest of the league. The Titans ranked 27th in scoring offense and 30th in scoring defense across the 2024 season, hence their 3-14 record to show for it and a number one pick on the horizon for later this offseason.
This team is at its depths and needs a few pick-me-ups over the coming months. And when polling across those at ESPN, they agree with the majority on the Titans' outlook.
When stacking up each team 1 through 32 in their way-too-early NFL power rankings, ESPN didn't hold back on the Titans –– placing them in dead-last at 32nd further exemplifying the work needing to be done to the roster.
Paired with Tennessee's lowly ranking, ESPN insider Turron Davenport kept it simple when evaluating what the Titans need to do this offseason in three words: find a quarterback.
The Titans took a swing on Will Levis as their franchise quarterback. It didn't work," Davenport said. "Now they must turn to a free agent or use the No. 1 pick in the draft on one of the top QBs. They could pursue a hybrid approach by signing a bridge quarterback and drafting someone who could learn behind the veteran. But that situation requires a special player who will allow their eventual replacement to take over. New general manager Mike Borgonzi saw it play out successfully through the Chiefs' Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes. Pulling off another successful quarterback selection process could restore the Titans to respectability."
After putting together a 3-14 finish with many lapses on both sides of the football, there are several areas to address on the roster that need some work before reaching their aspired championship heights.
Yet, the most important of those moves might come down to how Tennessee and their new regime approach the quarterback situation.
After the second year of the Will Levis experience, the former second-rounder didn't have a strong showing, leading to many questioning if he'll be the guy under center to lead the Titans back to glory. While he's still young at 25 years old, he didn't show much promise or upside during his sophomore campaign and the questions only get louder with Tennessee's number one pick looming.
Therefore, the focus now turns to how the Titans front office will make worthwhile improvements to the most important position on the field. Could taking a top quarterback prospect at the number one pick make sense? Maybe a trade down the board and selecting another guy on day two or three of the draft? Perhaps a veteran free-agent pickup could be the best option on the table.
It's a massive question with many possible solutions, but one the Titans have time to sort out. Whether Levis remains on board or not, expect some changes to be made at the quarterback position in Tennessee one way or another.
