Titans Could Have NFL Draft Trade Competition
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly willing to trade the No. 1 overall pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they may not be the only team open for business.
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer believes that the Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars would all be willing to trade their top-five picks ahead of April's draft.
"I think every team in the top five will at least look at the idea of trading down, with a dearth of top-end players available (Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are, for a lot of folks, the only two real blue-chip players) and a shaky quarterback group in the class. Of course, those elements could make it tough to find teams willing to trade up," Breer writes.
This means that the Titans will have competition as other teams look to make trades in the coming months.
However, the Titans are in the best spot with the No. 1 overall pick. That's the only selection that guarantees that you get the player you want.
The Titans will be able to trigger a bidding war between teams looking to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, which could become Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
There's also a chance that teams could trade up for the opportunity to take Carter or Hunter, the top two defensive prospects in this year's draft.
No matter what direction the Titans decide to go in, they will have the opportunity to get a player that will kickstart their rebuild and potentially acquire more assets down the line that will help them become a more well-rounded team.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
