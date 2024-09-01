Titans Send Star WR to Browns in Trade Proposal
The Tennessee Titans are not afraid to make bold moves as this offseason has evidenced, but that doesn't mean the team won't stop when the regular season begins.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Titans could look to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns at some point this season.
"DeAndre Hopkins is a logical hypothetical target. The 32-year-old showed he's still got it with a 1,000-yard season in 2023, but the Titans are in the middle of a rebuild and the veteran is on the final year of his contract," Ballentine writes. "That's not to mention the chemistry that Hopkins already has with Watson from their days together in Houston. A receiving trio of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and DeAndre Hopkins would leave Watson with no excuses not to return to Pro Bowl form."
A trade to the Browns would get Hopkins back with his Houston teammate in Watson and it would give Cleveland another weapon in the offense.
The reason why the Titans would make a trade like this is if it is close to the deadline and they are already out of playoff contention. Tennessee has one of the deepest receiver rooms in the league, so the need for Hopkins isn't as apparent as it was a year ago. The team signed Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley this offseason, including a four-year, $92 million deal for the latter. That means next year's cap likely won't dedicate so much money to receiver signings, making Hopkins an unlikely candidate to come back for his age-33 season.
If the Titans can extract a pick out of Hopkins, this is a deal worth considering. However, if the Titans are in the hunt in the middle of the season, Hopkins will be staying in Nashville.
