Titans Setting Stage for Next Shot at QB
The Tennessee Titans have made some questionable decisions throughout the offseason, but all of it will come together after the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans' moves up until this point will all make more sense once a quarterback is added into the mix, which is the expectation for the team's No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that the Titans are doing their best to support a potential franchise quarterback, but there is still more work to be done.
"The Titans already addressed the offensive line in free agency, adding veterans in left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler," Davenport writes.
"They could best support a first-round quarterback by turning their attention to wide receiver, where they signed only free agent Van Jefferson and lost Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. This is an unproven group outside of Calvin Ridley, and it could see a boost, especially if one of the projected first-round receivers is available early in the second round."
The Titans are hoping that the signings of Moore and Zeitler will shore up the offensive line issues that have plagued the team over the past few seasons, but whichever quarterback ends up under center will need some targets to work with.
Ridley is a good start and the type of veteran receiver that the team should want to get for a rookie quarterback, but that cannot be all the Titans do.
Tennessee will likely take a wide receiver with its second-round pick, which sits at No. 35 overall. There is a good chance that the Titans will be able to select a player that has a first-round grade on their board but only need to pay them second-round money. That should help Tennessee become a more well-rounded team in the long run.
The Titans will officially be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, April 24.
