Titans Suffer Several Injuries vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans earned a 16-15 win on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks in their second week of the preseason, but it didn't come without a price.
A few players on the Titans roster are now nursing injuries that could affect their availability for the upcoming week. However, there was one key player playing through an illness that helped the team tremendously.
The hero of the game, kicker Brayden Narveson, was also dealing with an illness, but he played through it.
"I was sick this morning, so I didn't know if I was even going to be able to play in the game," Narveson said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Perhaps Narveson should get sick more often considering he hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Titans, including a 59-yarder and a game-winner from 46 yards out.
In other injury news, wide receiver and kick returner Kearis Jackson suffered a knee injury in the first half after playing in just three snaps for the Titans. However, according to coach Brian Callahan, Jackson's injury "doesn't seem bad," per Wyatt.
Running back Jabari Small left the game in the second half with concussion-like symptoms, and he is being evaluated in the protocol for the NFL. Small had seven carries for 13 yards in yesterday's win.
Also making an appearance on the injury report is defensive tackle TK McLendon Jr., who hurt his foot in last night's win.
McLendon's injury is slightly more significant considering the team's struggles at staying healthy on the defensive line. The team just lost Marlon Davidson for the season earlier this week after he tore his bicep.
If McLendon were to miss a lot of time, the Titans would only be down to recently-signed Abdullah Anderson, Quinton Bohanna, Keondre Coburn, Isaiah Iton, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffery Simmons and rookie T'Vondre Sweat.
