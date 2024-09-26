Titans Shaking Up Offensive Line?
The Tennessee Titans have been shaky on the offensive line through three games so far in the season.
The team allowed eight sacks last week in a loss against the Green Bay Packers, mainly with problems on the right side of the offensive line.
There's a potential change the team can make to help themselves out. Left guard Peter Skoronski played left tackle in college at Northwestern, and it made him a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If he took over at left tackle for rookie JC Latham, who could then move to right tackle, where he played in college at Alabama, that could solve some problems.
However, it doesn't appear like that will happen.
"I don't think we've put too much stock into that," Skoronski said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky about any potential lineup changes. "We've all banked a lot of reps at the places we are and I don't see any type of changes like that happening. ... I think in terms of where we are we just have to get better."
The Titans have had Skoronski at left guard since last year and he's finally beginning to feel more comfortable at the position. Latham has been one of the league's best left tackles so far, which has helped protect quarterback Will Levis' blindside. Moving him to the right side to replace the struggling Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was benched after allowing a sack against the Packers, could help strengthen the weaker part of the line.
That being said, making a big change like that in the middle of the regular season could do more harm than good in the long run. The left side has played well so far this season, so trying to make changes on that front may not be the wisest decision to make.
