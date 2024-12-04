Titans Should Already Be Targeting Packers' WR
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to figure a few things out throughout the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. One of those things has to do with the future of quarterback Will Levis.
Before the Titans can really do anything in the offseason, they need to make a decision at quarterback. Levis has shown flashes of being a high-caliber starting quarterback in the NFL, but at other times he has been a massive disappointment.
Regardless of who the quarterback ends up being, Tennessee could take a look at adding more weapons for them in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
After trading DeAndre Hopkins, bringing in another impactful wide receiver could be an offseason priority. However, the Titans likely aren't going to want to spend huge money on a wideout.
With that in mind, there is one sleeper receiver that they should already be looking into pursuing.
Bo Melton, currently with the Green Bay Packers, is set to hit free agency this offseason. In limited playing time with the Packers, he has shown big-time potential.
During the 2024 season in an extremely limited role, he has caught just five passes for 73 yards. Last year, he racked up 16 catches for 218 yards and a touchdown.
Late in the year during the 2023 campaign, Melton was called upon to play a huge role and he flourished. Against the Minnesota Vikings on December 31, Melton caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
At just 25 years old, Melton will be looking for the opportunity to play consistently. Tennessee can offer him that kind of role.
Taking a chance on a player who has shown big potential in limited playing time would be wise. If things don't work, the Titans would not be on the hook for a big contract. However, if things did work out, they would end up getting a massive steal for their offense.
Outside of Melton, there are plenty of talented wide receivers who will be availalbe this offseason. Who they target all depends on how much money Tennessee is willing to spend.
All of that being said, Melton may not end up being a target for the Titans. But, if they want to target a sleeper on a team-friendly contract with huge upside, he could be exactly the kind of guy to pursue.
