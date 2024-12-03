Titans Considering Major Change at Key Position
Tennessee Titans sixth-round rookie Jha'Quan Jackson is in some hot water after fumbling a kickoff return in the team's loss against the Washington Commanders.
Jackson, a rookie from Tulane, fumbled the ball for the second time in as many games, resulting in Titans coach Brian Callahan benching him.
“He put it on the ground again, so we sat him," Callahan said postgame. "That's how it works. That's two fumbles in two games. So, he got sat down. That's how that goes. So yeah, that's punitive. That's exactly what it was.”
For the rest of the game, running backs Julius Chestnut and Tyjae Spears handled kickoff return duties, while Jackson remained on punts. However, that decision was only made due to the Titans not having the proper personnel on the roster.
"We’ve only got some many guys who can handle punts right now," Callahan said. "Tyler Boyd will go fair catch it. That’s about it. ... That's just where we are with the returning spot because you only have some many guys that can return punts. It's a hard job to find. You can’t sit him down for that too. But he's got to do better.”
The Titans will be able to adjust the roster this week to see if another player can handle punts, and Callahan offered a potential solution from the practice squad.
"It's all on the table," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Mason (Kinsey) is an option (at punt returner). Obviously, he's done it before. He is certainly an option, and we'll look at all of them."
The Titans will also look at potential free agent options to see if there is a better solution out there. But for the time being, the punt returner role is considered to be fluid.
