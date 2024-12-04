Titans HC Among Hot Seat Candidates
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan has had a rough first year as the team's head coach. Replacing Mike Vrabel was always going to be difficult, but he has been thrown a lot of adversity this year.
From injuries to simply players not playing up to their full potential, things have not gone right for the Titans.
Unfortunately, Callahan is taking a lot of the heat for the team's failures. In fact, there are some who think that his future with the team could be in doubt.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell had named Callahan as one of the NFL head coaches who are on the hot seat entering Week 14 action.
Truthfully, there are much more pressing problems than trying to put a first-year head coach on the hot seat.
The questions need to start being answered at the quarterback position. Will Levis has to either prove himself worthy of being a long-term starter or Tennessee needs to move on. That decision will need to come this offseason.
After that question is answered, the Titans need some luck on the injury front. The defense has been torn to shreds by injuries. In the secondary, L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie have barely been able to play.
Both of those guys appeared to be ready to help turn the Tennessee defense into a strength. Due to their absence, that hasn't ended up happening.
Despite the team's 3-9 record, there are some building blocks the Titans can work with. If they stay healthy and figure out their quarterback dilemma, they should take a big leap forward in 2025.
Callahan deserves another year to show what he can do. No one can truly judge him based on what has happened this year.
All of that being said, the NFL is a business and decisions are made quickly. Barnwell could be right that Callahan is a name to watch on the coaching chopping block.
